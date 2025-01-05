Is GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) the Best Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Stock to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) stands against the other vertical farming and hydroponic stocks.

Vertical farming refers to producing food in vertically stacked layers, like in a used warehouse, skyscraper, or shipping container. Hydroponic agriculture refers to a technique for cultivating plants without traditional soil and replacing them with a mineral solution placed around plant roots.

The global agricultural sector continues to undergo a transformative shift. This transition stems from the increased demand for sustainable, efficient, and locally-produced food. Innovative strategies such as vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) have emerged and these are offering promising solutions to revolutionize food production.

There are several SMEs and start-ups leading the charge in vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture. Ranging from small-scale urban farms to well-established high-tech agricultural operations, these organizations have been revolutionizing food production, courtesy of innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. For example, AeroFarms has been reforming agriculture with its advanced aeroponic systems. These systems utilize 95% less water and 99% less land when compared to traditional methods. Also, the company's fully automated systems grow pesticide-free leafy greens year-round, offering superior flavor and nutrition.

Another company is Zero Carbon Farms, which focuses on repurposing underground air raid shelters in London into climate-controlled vertical farms. The company's innovation capabilities help in growing microgreens and herbs by using 70%-90% less water and 95% less fertilizer than traditional agriculture. By carrying out operations underground, it significantly reduces emissions while offering fresh produce locally.

Growth Drivers and Trends – Vertical Farming and Hydroponics

As per IMARC Group, US hydroponics market size touched US$3.3 billion in 2024. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach US$6.5 billion by 2033. The increasing need among critical players to provide a more resilient and efficient approach to food production, as a result of evolving environmental and demographic pressures, has been fueling market growth across the country. A transition towards innovative and sustainable agricultural practices is one of the critical trends driving growth in the hydroponics market.

