Groupon First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$123.1m (up 1.2% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$12.3m (loss narrowed by 58% from 1Q 2023).

US$0.33 loss per share (improved from US$0.95 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Groupon Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 16% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Groupon (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

