Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.11 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Grosvenor Capital Management's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 149% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 68%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 78.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Grosvenor Capital Management Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. Grosvenor Capital Management has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Grosvenor Capital Management Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Grosvenor Capital Management has grown earnings per share at 43% per year over the past three years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On Grosvenor Capital Management's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Grosvenor Capital Management (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

