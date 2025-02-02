Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) shareholders have endured a 85% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

In This Article:
Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 51% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.
With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.
Because Grit Real Estate Income Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.
Over five years, Grit Real Estate Income Group grew its revenue at 4.4% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 14%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.
You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).
What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?
Investors should note that there's a difference between Grit Real Estate Income Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Grit Real Estate Income Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 85%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.
A Different Perspective
Grit Real Estate Income Group shareholders are down 48% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Grit Real Estate Income Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .
