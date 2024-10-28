‘I grew up with it’: readers on the enduring appeal of Microsoft Excel

“I’m a boring man,” says Mike Elwin, an energy management consultant from Warrington. “My friends think it’s ridiculous how much I use Microsoft Excel. But it’s a dead handy tool.”

Elwin, 56, has long used Excel to organise his life – from mapping finances, to plotting medical test results, to monitoring his household energy use. When his son was born in 2007, he made a spreadsheet for the feeding schedule.

“We logged the feeding times and the quantity of milk, and then we would try to work out when we could get some sleep.” None of this data turned out to be much use, Elwin adds, “but it made us feel better at the time.”

Still, he’s evangelistic about Excel. “I have graphs going back 10 years,” he says. “Some friends take the mickey – but now they’ve started using it to plan their holidays.”

Elwin is one of dozens of people who responded to an online callout about their love for Excel as it reached its 40th year.

Many found applications for the software that the developers probably did not intend.

“I grew up with it,” says John Severn, 35, a marketing director from Mansfield. “When I was 11, I couldn’t afford Warhammer models, so I used to write their names in Excel, print them off and do our battles of elves and dwarves on the cheap.”

Severn’s innovation bemused some of his opponents. The tabletop game of Warhammer is meant to be played with intricately painted models, rather than labelled grids.

“The child of my mum’s rich friend wasn’t very chuffed,” he says. “They’d spent a lot of money and got some beautifully painted models and had put them all out on the table with some scenery. And what I brought along were essentially some paper squares.”

Severn still plays Warhammer, though he has graduated to model soldiers. “I still don’t enjoy painting them.”

For Lucy, 41, Excel proved useful in her long-distance relationship when her partner relocated from London to Macclesfield in 2010.

“I love Excel, she says. “I devised a spreadsheet to keep track of the trains and costs. I stayed in London, and we took it in turns travelling every weekend for 18 months. We split the costs with the higher earner paying proportionally more.”

Lucy acknowledges how “unromantic” this all sounds. But “it was so useful and set the tone for sharing more finances … Now we have kids and have bought a house, Excel has supported with the admin around this.”

Excel played a hand in how Luke, a civil servant from London, named his two sons. “My wife and I were discussing baby names, and at some point I stuck a list of them on a spreadsheet called Names for Baby V.1.xlsx.”

