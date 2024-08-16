Greiffenberger (FRA:GRF) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Greiffenberger (FRA:GRF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Greiffenberger is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0061 = €268k ÷ (€61m - €17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Greiffenberger has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Greiffenberger's past further, check out this free graph covering Greiffenberger's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Greiffenberger's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Greiffenberger doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.6% from 8.0% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Greiffenberger has decreased its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Greiffenberger's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Greiffenberger's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 71% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Greiffenberger that we think you should be aware of.

