Greggs shops close after IT glitch leaves stores unable to accept payments

Britain’s biggest bakery chain Greggs has been hit by technical problems with payments, and some stores have reportedly closed.

Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.” It added: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Stores in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow have reportedly been affected by problems with card payments.

The IT problems forced some shops to put up temporary “closed” notices on their doors, according to reports. Others asked customers to place orders outside via the Greggs mobile app, before food could be handed to them.

One customer said on X that their local branch was closed, and posted a picture of a shop notice that read: “Shop will open late due to technical issues. You can order through click and collect or Uber Eats. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Another posted on the platform: “Greggs this morning cash only! Sitting here with my coffee watching almost everyone have to walk out.”

Greggs, famed for its meat and vegan sausage rolls, has more than 2,450 bakeries across the UK.

It is the latest retailer to experience technical problems. McDonald’s restaurants in several countries including the UK, Japan and Australia were hit by a “technology outage” on Friday, which the fast food chain said had not been caused by a cybersecurity attack.

Sainsbury’s experienced a “technical issue” over the weekend that affected card payments in stores and led to the cancellation of online grocery deliveries. Its chief executive, Simon Roberts, wrote to customers on Sunday afternoon to apologise, and said all affected systems were back online.

The supermarket chain was unable to fulfil the “vast majority” of its online orders after an overnight software update led to problems that affected some stores, grocery online services and its ability to contact customers.

Tesco also experienced technical problems and had to cancel some home delivery orders on Saturday.