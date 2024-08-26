Greenlight Capital Repurchased Capri Holdings (CPRI) in Q2

Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the Greenlight Capital funds returned 2.8% net of fees and expenses, compared to 4.3% for the S&P 500 index. The longs in the portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 and the shorts outperformed the inverse of the S&P 500. However, the portfolio maintained a neutral net long exposure of about 40%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Greenlight Capital highlighted stocks like Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is a global fashion luxury group. The one-month return of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was 6.05%, and its shares lost 31.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 23, 2024, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) stock closed at $35.78 per share with a market capitalization of $4.21 billion.

Greenlight Capital stated the following regarding Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"It was a slow period for new long positions. The only significant addition, which is actually a repurchase, was Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)). We’ve been reestablishing our position, and as of the end of the quarter our average entry price was $32.13 per share. As you may recall, we owned CPRI when the company announced it would be sold to Tapestry for $57 per share, and we rapidly exited our position at that time. Subsequently, the merger has been challenged by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is suing to block the deal. The shares now trade at a substantial discount to the deal price. Upon review of the FTC complaint and the responses from CPRI and Tapestry, we believe the challenge is likely to be defeated in court later this year. Should the FTC prevail, however, we believe there is downside risk given CPRI’s dreadful results since the deal was announced. CPRI ended the quarter at $33.08."

