Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 49% stake

Every investor in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Greencore Group.

LSE:GNC Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greencore Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Greencore Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Greencore Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:GNC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2025

It looks like hedge funds own 6.3% of Greencore Group shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Polaris Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Rubric Capital Management LP is the second largest shareholder owning 6.3% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.6% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

