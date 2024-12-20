Alberta government's Green Line report raises feasibility questions: Gondek

CALGARY — A report on the Alberta government's proposed alignment for Calgary's Green Line light-rail transit project raises questions about the feasibility of an above-ground track, says Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The government-commissioned report, partially released Wednesday after initially being kept confidential by Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen over concerns about bidding integrity, says noise concerns, ease of construction and impact to existing properties need to be studied further if the city moves forward.

The report, produced by engineering firm AECOM, also notes that a "structural analysis" and a "detailed constructability review" were not completed as part of the undertaking.

"This omission raises serious questions about the feasibility of constructing an elevated Green Line through Calgary’s downtown core," reads a joint statement from Gondek and city councillors Andre Chabot and Peter Demong on Thursday.

"Additionally, the report indicates that the potential noise impact and the effects of an above-ground train through our downtown have only been superficially considered."

The province commissioned the report in September after it pulled its $1.53-billion funding commitment over cost and because the existing plan involved having trains tunnel through downtown.

When Dreeshen announced the new alignment Friday, he said it would have the same price tag as the city's existing plan, but city administration said Tuesday that the new alignment would carry with it an additional $1.3 billion in costs.

The report notes that the city would need to acquire access to an additional 3,900 square metres of right-of-way rights downtown if it were to move forward with the alignment endorsed by the province.

The city would also have to consider and make alternative plans for emergency responses in some cases as there would be minimal space between buildings and elevated train stations, the report says.

"We are not comfortable with the current level of uncertainty and risk associated with the proposed alignment and need to have real discussions with the province before bringing this proposal back to council," reads Gondek's statement.

Gondek, Chabot and Demong are calling on provincial officials to meet again to address these issues with the province's alignment.

"We urge all stakeholders involved to take these concerns seriously and to work collaboratively towards a solution that truly benefits the city of Calgary," the statement says.

In an email Thursday, Dreeshen didn't acknowledge the meeting request but said any risks and unexpected costs are the city's responsibility.

Story Continues