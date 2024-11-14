Green Cross Health And 2 Other Promising Penny Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets react to recent political shifts and economic policies, investors are witnessing record highs in major benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Amidst this backdrop, penny stocks—often representing smaller or emerging companies—continue to capture interest due to their potential for growth at lower price points. While the term "penny stock" might seem outdated, these investments can offer significant opportunities when focused on companies with strong financials and promising growth prospects.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS)
|
MYR1.22
|
MYR343.4M
|
★★★★★★
|
Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)
|
MYR0.785
|
MYR135.97M
|
★★★★★★
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.475
|
MYR2.36B
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.87
|
HK$545.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.25
|
£847.72M
|
★★★★★★
|
Seafco (SET:SEAFCO)
|
THB2.04
|
THB1.67B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.615
|
A$71.21M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.865
|
MYR287.13M
|
★★★★★★
|
Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL)
|
MYR1.53
|
MYR761.86M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.80
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Green Cross Health
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Green Cross Health Limited is a New Zealand-based company that offers healthcare and advisory services, with a market capitalization of NZ$114.88 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from two primary segments: Medical Services, which contributes NZ$140.27 million, and Pharmacy Services, accounting for NZ$363.64 million.
Market Cap: NZ$114.88M
Green Cross Health, with a market cap of NZ$114.88 million, faces challenges typical of smaller stocks. The company has experienced negative earnings growth over the past year and five years, with current net profit margins decreasing to 2.4%. Despite these hurdles, its debt situation has improved over time, reducing from a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.7% to 21% in five years. Operating cash flow effectively covers its debt obligations at 131.5%, and interest payments are well-covered by EBIT at 3.3 times coverage. Additionally, the management team and board are seasoned with significant tenure averages of 6.3 and 12.7 years respectively.
-
Sunsweet
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sunsweet Public Company Limited, with a market cap of THB3.19 billion, operates through its subsidiary to manufacture and distribute processed agricultural products under the KC brand name in Thailand and internationally.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Export, contributing THB2.47 billion, and Thailand, accounting for THB882.71 million.
Market Cap: THB3.19B
Sunsweet Public Company Limited, with a market cap of THB3.19 billion, shows mixed signals typical of penny stocks. While the company has not diluted shareholders recently and maintains satisfactory net debt to equity levels at 22.7%, its operating cash flow remains negative, impacting debt coverage. Despite this, Sunsweet's earnings growth is robust at 37.2% over the past year, surpassing industry averages and improving profit margins from 8.2% to 11.3%. Recent quarterly results highlight a net income increase to THB140.29 million despite declining sales figures compared to last year, demonstrating resilience in profitability amidst revenue challenges.
-
International Cement Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: International Cement Group Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production, sale, and distribution of cement, with a market capitalization of SGD114.69 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Cement segment at SGD236.01 million, with an additional contribution from the Aluminium segment amounting to SGD4.91 million.
Market Cap: SGD114.69M
International Cement Group Ltd., with a market cap of SGD114.69 million, presents characteristics common among penny stocks. The company's debt is well covered by operating cash flow, and its net debt to equity ratio remains satisfactory at 13.4%. However, the company faces challenges with declining profit margins from 11.5% to 2.3% and negative earnings growth of -81.1% over the past year, compounded by a large one-off gain impacting recent financial results. While short-term assets exceed short-term liabilities, long-term liabilities remain uncovered, indicating potential financial strain despite stable weekly volatility compared to peers in Singapore's market.
-
Summing It All Up
-
