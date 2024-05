May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 0.6% in March compared to the same month a year earlier, after a 1.6% increase in February, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production fell 2.3% from the same month in 2023. Electricity output was up by 8.2% year-on-year, and mining production was down by 2.5%.

