Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,049.53
    -69.68 (-0.33%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,948.89
    +42.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • DOW

    38,555.97
    +36.13 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7432
    -0.0041 (-0.56%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.32
    -1.50 (-2.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,125.45
    +1,072.13 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,051.70
    -19.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,954.97
    -19.44 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0470
    +0.1840 (+4.76%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,576.23
    +214.59 (+1.40%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.76
    -0.12 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,610.19
    -11.97 (-0.16%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6886
    +0.0017 (+0.25%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED AFTER U.S. JOBS DATA, BIG TECH

Meta Platforms shares up 20% on solid earnings, stock buyback, dividend plan

Greece sells 30% stake in Athens airport operator, drawing strong investor interest

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece completed a major privatization Friday, selling its 30% stake in the biggest airport operator in the tourism-reliant country during an initial public offering, officials said.

Shares in Athens International Airport are expected to begin trading on the Athens stock exchange starting Wednesday, the airport said in a statement.

Finance Minister Costis Hadzidakis said the listing of a new blue chip stock would provide a strong boost to Greek capital markets.

The initial public offering drew demand that exceeded the number of shares available, raising 785 million euros ($848 million) for Greece's state HRADF privatization fund.

The share price was set at 8.20 euros, at the top end of the range envisaged by HRADF, implying a market capitalization of 2.46 billion euros for the airport.

Some 32 million tourists visited Greece in 2023, up from about 28 million a year earlier. Overall traffic at Greek airports hit a historic high of 72.6 million people last year, up 14% on the year, according to Greece's civil aviation authority.

During Greece's 2010-18 financial crisis, the country privatized a broad raft of state assets. The process has continued at a slower pace since, with the state recently offloading its stakes in major Greek banks and pressing ahead with harbor and highway concession deals.