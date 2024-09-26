Great week for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) institutional investors after losing 78% over the previous year

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

53% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week's US$13m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 78% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marinus Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 23% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 8.7%. Sofinnova Investment, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.5% of common stock, and Woodline Partners LP holds about 7.2% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$465k worth of shares in the US$105m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 7.5%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Marinus Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

