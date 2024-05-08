Gray Television Inc (GTN) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Strong Start with ...

Core Advertising Revenue Growth: Increased by 4% over Q1 2023.

Net Income: $75 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.79 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: $197 million, up 21% from Q1 2023.

Debt Reduction: $50 million prepaid on term loans.

Political Advertising Revenue: Expected to be strong, with Q2 projections 55% to 72% higher than Q2 2023.

Capital Expenditures: Approximately 95% of projected total for Assembly Studios and Assembly Atlanta completed.

New Local Direct Business: Grew 18% over Q1 2023.

Digital Revenue: Saw double-digit growth; Connected TV and FastChannel offerings expanded.

Retransmission Revenues and Network Affiliation Fees: Largely stable despite industry headwinds.

Full Year Guidance: Core ad revenue approx. $1.6 billion; retransmission revenue approx. $1.5 billion; broadcast operating expense reduced to approx. $2.3 billion.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) reported a 4% increase in core advertising revenues over the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $75 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, indicating strong profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 21% from the first quarter of 2023, reaching $197 million.

The company successfully prepaid $50 million of its term loans, emphasizing its focus on debt reduction and financial health.

Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) is well-positioned to capture a significant share of political advertising revenue due to its strong presence in key competitive markets.

Negative Points

Political advertising revenue in the first quarter was slightly lower compared to the first quarter of 2020, reflecting less competitive presidential primary contests.

The company paused capital expenditures at the assembly site due to challenging capital market conditions and potential Hollywood strikes, which could delay future revenue streams from this project.

Despite operational successes, Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) expressed disappointment with its current undervaluation by Wall Street, indicating potential market challenges.

The company faces ongoing industry-wide challenges such as cord-cutting and shifts in viewer behavior, which could impact traditional revenue streams.

There are uncertainties in achieving significant revenue from next-gen TV and other digital transformations in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's left this year in terms of distribution renewals? A: (Kevin Latek, EVP, Chief Legal and Development Officer) - We have a small number of contracts with cable companies covering about 30% of the big four traditional MVPD subscribers, which will come up in the second half of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability and trends of core advertising growth? A: (Donald Laplatney, President, Co-CEO) - The growth is sustainable, driven by a more diverse group of advertisers and significant investments in training and category-focused teams. Services have become a large part of our revenue, reducing our previous heavy reliance on the auto category.

Q: What are the underlying themes in core advertising, and is there optimism for improvement despite macro uncertainties? A: (Donald Laplatney, President, Co-CEO) - Local businesses are performing well, leading to strong advertising with us. Key categories like auto and services are showing robust performance, and we have a better sales organization than before, which supports continued growth.

Q: How are you addressing the nearest debt maturities and the opportunity to purchase discounted debt securities? A: (Jeff Gignac, EVP - Finance) - We're taking a balanced approach, addressing short maturities while also considering opportunities to capitalize on discounted debt to accelerate deleveraging without sacrificing liquidity.

Q: Could you elaborate on the structure of reverse compensation and the potential for converting fixed programming fees to more variable ones? A: (Kevin Latek, EVP, Chief Legal and Development Officer) - Our network affiliation agreements are set to expire at different times through 2025, and we expect to renegotiate these based on the current media landscape, including impacts from cord-cutting.

Q: What feedback have you received from distributing local NBA games, and how does it impact your business? A: (Donald Laplatney, President, Co-CEO) - The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from both fans and teams, with significant increases in viewership and advertising interest. This success underscores the value of local broadcast television for sports distribution.

