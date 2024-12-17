Grassroots funding for Ukraine's military declines as groups look for creative ways to raise money

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The concert took place in an old movie studio in Kyiv, the location kept secret until the final moment in case it was the target of a Russian attack.

More than 1,000 soldiers and young people gathered to listen to the artists who joined forces with a military brigade in an innovative effort to raise funds for Ukraine’s embattled troops.

This was the first and only live performance of the charity album “Epoch,” a collaboration between the 3rd Assault Brigade and eight Ukrainian bands.

The project’s ambitious target is to raise 50 million hryvnias (about $1.2 million) to buy an M113 armored personnel carrier to help get infantry to the front and evacuate the wounded for medical treatment. Since it launched on streaming platforms a month ago, the initiative has raised 9 million hryvnias (around $214,000).

Grassroots fundraising for Ukrainian fighters dates back to 2014, the year Russia first annexed the southern region of Crimea and Moscow-backed separatists launched an uprising in eastern Ukraine. At that time, Ukraine’s defense was made up of a regular army supported by volunteer battalions who weren't financially supported by Kyiv’s government. Self-funding was critical.

Now, advertisements pasted along the sidewalk in Kyiv ask for donations to help fill financial gaps across the military. By scanning a QR code, people can help buy anything from body warmers and drones to armored cars for soldiers defending the nearly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

But some charities are seeing a decline in individual donations in part because of the economic situation in the country.

Oleksandr Borodyn, one of the project's organizers, says the idea for the collaboration came from the challenge of continuing to drum up funds to support troops as the war is on the cusp of marking a three-year milestone.

“To raise the same amount of money as at the beginning of the war, you need much more effort. That’s why we came up with the idea that a musician could donate his or her art, and that art would earn money for the army,” said Borodyn, a press officer for the 3rd Assault Brigade.

The initiative comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is rushing out billions of dollars more in military aid before Washington's support for Kyiv’s defenses is thrown into question when Donald Trump takes office next month.

Monobank, one of the largest platforms to process donations, says that in the first 1,000 days of war, nearly 10.5 million unique users made donations totaling around 77 billion hryvnias (about $1.8 billion) to various fundraising organizations.

