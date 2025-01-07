Grant Cardone predicts 843% upside for this 1 asset, claims it will ‘replace’ gold as a savings account alternative

As a real estate mogul, Grant Cardone has long championed the advantages of real estate investing. However, in recent years, Cardone has been quietly building his position in a completely different asset — one he believes holds tremendous potential for growth.

“I’ve been investing in Bitcoin (BTC) since 2013 and consistently adding to my position quietly, even as recently as last week and today when BTC hit $106,000,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 email to Moneywise.

Don't miss

Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead

Famed economist Larry Summers issues dire inflation warning to Americans after Trump's White House win — 3 ways to help protect yourself in 2025

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2025 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Cardone's conviction stems from his vision of Bitcoin’s future role in the global financial landscape.

“My belief is BTC will eventually replace gold, and possibly be on the U.S. balance sheet and at least adopted as an alternative to treasury bills, savings accounts, ETFs and diversified mutual funds,” he explained.

He further pointed out that this idea isn’t far-fetched, noting that the Bitcoin Policy Institute has drafted an Executive Order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for President-elect Donald Trump.

Once considered a niche asset, Bitcoin has surged into the mainstream, with its price skyrocketing 120% in 2024 alone. The cryptocurrency has also caught the attention of policymakers, including Trump, who sees its strategic potential.

“We're going to do something great with crypto because we don't want China, or anybody else … but others are embracing it, and we want to be ahead,” Trump told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in December.

How high can it go?

One reason Bitcoin attracts crypto enthusiasts is its built-in scarcity, often earning it the nickname “digital gold.” Unlike fiat currencies, which can be printed in unlimited quantities by central banks, Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins, a limit enforced by its underlying mathematical algorithms. This scarcity has fueled its reputation as a hedge against inflation.

Over the years, Bitcoin proponents have made bold predictions about its future price. In his email to Moneywise, Cardone shared his own projections for the cryptocurrency’s potential growth in the coming years.

“A conservative model project BTC prices of:

$150,000 - 180,000 in 2025,

$300,000 within 36 months,

$600,000 at 60 months,

and $1 million at 72 months,” he stated.

Story Continues