Grant Cardone predicts 843% upside for this 1 asset, claims it will ‘replace’ gold as a savings account alternative

As a real estate mogul, Grant Cardone has long championed the advantages of real estate investing. However, in recent years, Cardone has been quietly building his position in a completely different asset — one he believes holds tremendous potential for growth.
“I’ve been investing in Bitcoin (BTC) since 2013 and consistently adding to my position quietly, even as recently as last week and today when BTC hit $106,000,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 email to Moneywise.
Don't miss
-
Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead
-
Famed economist Larry Summers issues dire inflation warning to Americans after Trump's White House win — 3 ways to help protect yourself in 2025
-
These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2025 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how
Cardone's conviction stems from his vision of Bitcoin’s future role in the global financial landscape.
“My belief is BTC will eventually replace gold, and possibly be on the U.S. balance sheet and at least adopted as an alternative to treasury bills, savings accounts, ETFs and diversified mutual funds,” he explained.
He further pointed out that this idea isn’t far-fetched, noting that the Bitcoin Policy Institute has drafted an Executive Order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for President-elect Donald Trump.
Once considered a niche asset, Bitcoin has surged into the mainstream, with its price skyrocketing 120% in 2024 alone. The cryptocurrency has also caught the attention of policymakers, including Trump, who sees its strategic potential.
“We're going to do something great with crypto because we don't want China, or anybody else … but others are embracing it, and we want to be ahead,” Trump told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in December.
How high can it go?
One reason Bitcoin attracts crypto enthusiasts is its built-in scarcity, often earning it the nickname “digital gold.” Unlike fiat currencies, which can be printed in unlimited quantities by central banks, Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins, a limit enforced by its underlying mathematical algorithms. This scarcity has fueled its reputation as a hedge against inflation.
Over the years, Bitcoin proponents have made bold predictions about its future price. In his email to Moneywise, Cardone shared his own projections for the cryptocurrency’s potential growth in the coming years.
“A conservative model project BTC prices of:
-
$150,000 - 180,000 in 2025,
-
$300,000 within 36 months,
-
$600,000 at 60 months,
-
and $1 million at 72 months,” he stated.
Reaching the $1 million mark would represent an extraordinary upside of approximately 843% from Bitcoin’s recent levels.
For those looking to hop on the crypto bandwagon, there are many options to buy Bitcoin, including online exchanges, brokers and even ATMs. Be warned, they can charge up to 4% in commission fees, so look for ones that charge low or even zero commissions, and always make sure you're using a legitimate platform.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2025
Real estate isn’t forgotten
While Bitcoin’s ascent has drawn plenty of attention, its journey to current levels hasn’t been without significant pullbacks. To address this, Cardone is launching a hybrid fund that aims to balance the risks and rewards of cryptocurrency with the stability of real estate.
“Our conservative models, using historical performances, suggest we can use real estate to mitigate volatility by pairing BTC and institutional-quality, cash-flow-positive real estate together,” Cardone explained in his email. “We’re purchasing 10 institutional-grade properties in prime locations, all of which generate positive cash flow and will benefit from rental growth over the next 48 to 72 months.”
Cardone’s strategy involves using the dollar-cost averaging method to incorporate Bitcoin, funded by the monthly cash flow generated from these properties. He believes this approach combines the best attributes of both asset classes: “time-tested, institutional-grade real estate and the high-growth potential of Bitcoin.”
Real estate remains a cornerstone of wealth building for many investors. Rental properties can not only provide a steady stream of passive income but also offer the potential for long-term appreciation and act as a tangible hedge against inflation, as property values often rise in tandem with the increasing costs of raw materials, labor and land.
These days, you don't need to purchase a property outright to begin investing in real estate. There are plenty of real estate investment trusts as well as crowdfunding platforms that offer everyday investors access to institutional-quality property portfolios, allowing them to earn rental income without the responsibilities of being a landlord.
What to read next
-
‘Savers are losers’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be ‘toast’ — here's his advice for older Americans who want to protect their wealth
-
I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)
-
A near-record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and many drivers can't keep up. Here are 3 ways to stay ahead
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.