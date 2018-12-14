The Grand Tour Is Getting Rid of the Studio

From Road & Track

Yesterday, a tweet from The Grand Tour gave us some pretty mixed news about the future of the show. The good? It'll be back for a fourth season, and possibly for 'years to come.' The bad? The studio parts will be gone.

Good news: After season 3 #TheGrandTour will be returning for an even bigger adventure. Bad News: We have a tent to sell. pic.twitter.com/GIz60N4ngA - The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 13, 2018

The third season of The Grand Tour, which debuts in January, will have the format we've been used to since the early days of Top Gear. That means that Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond will be in a 'studio' (actually a tent that is more-or-less in Jeremy's backyard), introducing various films of adventures, riffing off each other on the news and other banter, and interviewing celebrities.

The studio has been a key part of Clarkson-era Top Gear and The Grand Tour since its inception. I was always a fan of the studio bits, especially when they could just riff off each other. Their chemistry is obvious and it frequently led to some hilarious, unscripted moments.

But it's gotten tired over the past few years, particularly because Top Gear continued on with the format after the trio left, and then The Grand Tour adopted a version of it. We had two shows that were ostensibly the same, just one, TGT, had a cast with more obvious chemistry and talent.

Amazon likely noticed this, and noticed the popularity of the huge road trips the team would do a couple times each year, and decided to make that the crux of the next season(s) of the show.

The guys still have a fantastic rapport outside the studio, and the epic trips they've done on Top Gear–less so on The Grand Tour–have been some of the most memorable episodes. So, just think of it this way: instead of getting one or two epic road trip specials from Clarkson, Hammond, and May each year, we're going to get a whole bunch. And that's not a bad thing.

Season three of The Grand Tour debuts January 18th on Amazon Prime, with season four likely to follow in late 2019 or in 2020.

('You Might Also Like',)