Grameenphone Ltd (DHA:GP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Economic Challenges with ...

Release Date: February 04, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Grameenphone Ltd (DHA:GP) achieved an underlying profit margin of 20% and an EBITDA margin of 60% for the year 2024.

The company maintained and slightly increased its revenue market share to 50.2%.

Significant investment in operational CapEx of 18.3 billion to support growth and enhance customer experience.

Digitalization efforts led to 27% contribution and 36% reload sales through digital channels.

B2B segment experienced positive growth of 7.6% year on year, with ICT and IoT products gaining traction.

Negative Points

Subscriber numbers decreased by 5.1 million, impacting revenue.

Economic challenges such as rising inflation and decreasing GDP are putting pressure on the business.

Increase in supplementary duty on telecom services from 15% to 20% and other tax hikes are straining consumer purchasing power.

Top line and bottom line growth faced pressure in the second half of the year.

The economic slowdown has affected the overall market environment, posing challenges for future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial performance for Q4 2024 and the factors affecting it? A: (CFO) The fourth quarter is typically slower due to seasonal effects like colder weather and festivities. Despite these challenges, we maintained a strong EBITDA margin of 60% and an underlying profit margin of 20%. We also saw a slight increase in our revenue market share to 50.2%.

Q: How has the economic climate impacted Grameenphone's operations and strategy? A: (CEO) The current economic climate, with rising inflation and decreasing GDP, has posed challenges. However, we have focused on maintaining our network quality and value offerings. We are investing in operational CapEx to support growth and provide a high-quality customer experience.

Q: What are the key developments in Grameenphone's digital transformation journey? A: (CEO) We have made significant progress in digitalization, with 27% contribution from digital channels and 36% reload sales through these channels. We are also leveraging IoT and AI to enhance customer experiences and drive new revenue streams.

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability initiatives Grameenphone is undertaking? A: (CEO) Sustainability is integral to our growth strategy. We are reducing our environmental impact and advancing digital inclusion. We have secured over 250,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy and are working with suppliers to reduce carbon footprints.

Story Continues