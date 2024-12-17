Graham Stephan: Here’s How To Become a Millionaire Using ChatGPT

hirun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm as one of the most advanced large language models ever created. With its ability to generate human-like text on virtually any topic, many are wondering whether ChatGPT could actually help them get rich.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

For You: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

According to popular YouTuber and real estate investor Graham Stephan, there are ways that ChatGPT’s unique capabilities can be leveraged to make you a millionaire.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Do Your Research Better Than Anyone Else

One of ChatGPT’s strengths is synthesizing complex information quickly. As Stephan explained, “I could also see ChatGPT being incredibly useful for simplifying information and making it much more digestible for the average investor who doesn’t have the time to read earnings reports, charts and graphs.”

Rather than spending hours combing through SEC filings and financial statements, you can describe the basics of a company and investment thesis to ChatGPT and get back a neatly summarized analysis in seconds.

As Stephan said, it can process “information that you wanted to consider, the relevant macroeconomic information, interest rates, employment, the global economy, basically whatever you think is important in order to make a good decision.”

With ChatGPT, you can research potential investments far faster than going the traditional route. This allows you to evaluate more opportunities and make better informed decisions.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Get Actionable Investment Ideas

While ChatGPT may avoid making specific stock picks, depending upon the prompt, Stephan believes it could still be useful for generating investment ideas. As he said, “It should in theory be able to form an opinion on what’s likely to happen based on prior movements.”

You could describe your investing style and criteria to ChatGPT and ask for a list of stocks that may fit. It can quickly analyze markets based on your factors and provide a shortlist to research further. This allows you to uncover promising opportunities you may have otherwise missed.

However, Stephan cautions that you still need to vet any AI-generated ideas yourself, saying: “When you build a portfolio you should incorporate your investment objectives, time frame and risk tolerance.”

Simply put, ChatGPT cannot fully assess your personal financial situation.

Story Continues