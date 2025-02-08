Graham Corp (GHM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

GuruFocus.com
  • Revenue: $47 million, a 7.3% increase over the prior year period.

  • Gross Margin: Improved by 260 basis points to 24.8% of sales.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 180 basis points to 8.6% of sales.

  • Net Income: GAAP net income of $1.6 million, translating to $0.14 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted Net Income: $0.18 per diluted share, a 38% increase over the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $4 million, a 36% increase over the prior year.

  • SG&A Expenses: Increased by $0.9 million due to strategic investments.

  • Effective Tax Rate: 29% for the quarter, 20% year-to-date.

  • Cash and Debt: $30 million in cash, no outstanding debt.

  • Capital Expenditures: $7.3 million for the quarter; expected $15 million to $19 million for fiscal 2025.

  • Orders: $24.8 million for the quarter; $144.2 million for the nine-month period.

  • Backlog: $385 million as of December 31, with 80% from defense business.

  • Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance: $200 million to $210 million.

  • Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $18 million to $21 million.

  • Fiscal 2025 Gross Margin Guidance: Increased to 24% to 25%.

Positive Points

  • Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) reported a 7.3% increase in revenue for the third quarter, reaching $47 million, driven by growth across key end markets.

  • The company's gross margin improved by 260 basis points to 24.8%, attributed to higher sales volume, favorable project mix, and better execution.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 180 basis points to 8.6% of sales, indicating strong bottom-line growth.

  • The company has a significant backlog of $385 million, providing excellent visibility into future operations and stability.

  • Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) is making strategic investments in new facilities and technologies, such as the Batavia manufacturing facility and cryogenic propellant test facility, to support future growth.

Negative Points

  • Orders for the quarter declined to $24.8 million, reflecting the lumpiness and timing issues in the business.

  • SG&A expenses increased by $0.9 million due to strategic investments, impacting short-term profitability.

  • The company faces challenges in the shipbuilding market, with potential supply chain and labor issues affecting operations.

  • Defense orders appeared lower than usual, attributed to the timing of large contracts and the inherent lumpiness in the sector.

  • The effective tax rate for the quarter was 29%, which can vary significantly due to foreign subsidiaries and discrete items.

