Grafton Group plc's (LON:GFTU) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 30% Above Its Share Price
In This Article:

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Grafton Group fair value estimate is UK£11.38

  • Grafton Group is estimated to be 23% undervalued based on current share price of UK£8.75

  • The UK£12.11 analyst price target for GFTU is 6.4% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the January share price for Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Grafton Group

Is Grafton Group Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£119.9m

UK£168.1m

UK£159.1m

UK£154.1m

UK£151.7m

UK£151.0m

UK£151.5m

UK£152.8m

UK£154.7m

UK£157.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Est @ -5.37%

Est @ -3.12%

Est @ -1.55%

Est @ -0.45%

Est @ 0.31%

Est @ 0.85%

Est @ 1.23%

Est @ 1.49%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%

UK£111

UK£144

UK£126

UK£113

UK£103

UK£94.7

UK£87.9

UK£82.0

UK£76.8

UK£72.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.0b

