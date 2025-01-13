Grafton Group plc's (LON:GFTU) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 30% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Grafton Group fair value estimate is UK£11.38
Grafton Group is estimated to be 23% undervalued based on current share price of UK£8.75
The UK£12.11 analyst price target for GFTU is 6.4% more than our estimate of fair value
Does the January share price for Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Grafton Group Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£119.9m
|
UK£168.1m
|
UK£159.1m
|
UK£154.1m
|
UK£151.7m
|
UK£151.0m
|
UK£151.5m
|
UK£152.8m
|
UK£154.7m
|
UK£157.0m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x6
|
Est @ -5.37%
|
Est @ -3.12%
|
Est @ -1.55%
|
Est @ -0.45%
|
Est @ 0.31%
|
Est @ 0.85%
|
Est @ 1.23%
|
Est @ 1.49%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%
|
UK£111
|
UK£144
|
UK£126
|
UK£113
|
UK£103
|
UK£94.7
|
UK£87.9
|
UK£82.0
|
UK£76.8
|
UK£72.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.0b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£157m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = UK£2.7b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.7b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= UK£1.2b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£8.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Grafton Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.232. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Strength
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Grafton Group, we've put together three further aspects you should further research:
Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Grafton Group .
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GFTU's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.