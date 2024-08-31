Grade II-listed Buckinghamshire home with historic watermill up for auction for £1.25m

The farmhouse, on the right, dates back to the 18th century, while the watermill, on the left, has 16th century origins, according to Savills (Savills)

Those in the market for a Grade II-listed country property with an unusual feature —a large, historic watermill— are in luck: Mill Farm, a farmhouse with an adjoining watermill, is up for auction with Savills with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Located in Weston Turville, in the rolling Buckinghamshire countryside, Mill Farm looks at first glance like two houses pushed together. On the right is the yellow-painted 18th century former farmhouse, with two bow windows on either side of its white front door. On the left is the watermill, disguised within a red brick building with foliage running up its side.

The watermill dates from the 16th century, according to Savills, and was once used to grind corn for local farmers.

Inside the mill, which is not currently operational (Savills)

The watermill itself spans three storeys, with an 11-foot overshot wheel, according to Mills Archive. It was in working order until the 1930s, says the archive, although it is no longer operational.

The watermill’s current owners, who bought the property in the 1980s, used it as a family home, without making use of the watermill. James Mackie, negotiator at Savills, says that there is scope to remove the watermill to increase the size of the property, subject to planning permission, or it could be retained.

The property, approached by a long, gravel driveway, sits in 10 acres of gardens and grounds. As well as the farmhouse and watermill, it is sold with a garage, parking and outbuildings, which includes a workshop and open barn.

The farmhouse requires modernisation, says Mackie (Savills)

In total, Mill Farm covers 4,695 square feet of space, with the farmhouse spanning 2,422 square feet. There are three bedrooms, located on the first floor, and a kitchen, dining room, sitting room and garden room on the floor below.

Outside, with views toward the Chilterns, there is a large mill pond with a small island and steam, as well as an orchard and paddock.

The house is in need of “substantial work”, says Mackie, which includes full modernisation. “It’s in such a sought-after area in Buckinghamshire, and it’s set at the foot of the Chiltern Hills. It would make a lovely family home, post-renovation,” he says. “Coming with the house, you’ve got 10 acres of lovely gardens with water features, streams, waterfalls. It’s a really available property.”

The property is sold with 10 acres of gardens and grounds, which includes water features (Savills)

Now, though, Mill Farm is on the market for the first time in over 40 years. It is currently vacant and is being sold by order of the executor. It will be auctioned online by Savills on Tuesday 3rd September.

Mackie believes the property would appeal to owner-occupiers or private buyers who are interested in the building’s heritage, and keen to invest in the house to turn it into a family home.

Although the watermill is an unusual purchase, mills do occasionally hit the market – particularly in Buckinghamshire, where they were used to grind corn, make paper and process silk, for example. Last year, nearby Cobstone Mill, famous for its appearance in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, was listed for £9 million, while a converted watermill, also used to grind corn, was listed for the first time in 180 years in 2022.

This, however, is the first mill that Mackie has auctioned. “It’s very unique. There are under 30 properties in the whole of the UK that are promoting an attached watermill,” he says. “It’s an impressive property, and it would make a perfect family home.”