What Do Governments Typically Place Tariffs On?

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods that affect trade between countries. They are often used to protect local industries or raise revenue. Common targets for tariffs include agricultural products, manufactured goods and raw materials. Tariffs can also be used as tools in trade negotiations to influence market access and trade agreements. A financial advisor can help you understand how tariffs could impact investment markets, assess risks and adjust portfolios to manage returns.
How Tariffs Work
Tariffs are usually calculated as a percentage of the total value of the goods, or as a fixed fee per unit. This type of tax can impact the economy in several ways.
For consumers, tariffs on imported goods often lead to higher prices, reducing purchasing power and limiting options. For local businesses, tariffs can create a price advantage over foreign competitors, but they may also lead to inefficiencies, less innovation and higher supply chain costs.
Tariffs are an important part of trade policy. Governments may use them to protect developing industries or respond to unfair trade practices. Sometimes, tariffs are used as bargaining tools in trade negotiations to lower trade barriers. However, they can also trigger retaliatory actions, leading to trade disputes and further economic challenges.
Financial advisors can help individual investors understand how tariffs might influence markets, supply chain expenses and financial strategies. They can also explain the potential advantages and disadvantages of tariffs, helping investors make informed decisions about managing risks and opportunities.
Tariffs vs. Taxes
While tariffs are a type of tax, there are some key differences between this tax on imported goods and other taxes. Primarily, taxes apply to income, sales, or property within a country, while tariffs are fees on imported goods to regulate trade and generate revenue.
This distinction is important for governments when determining whether they will impose tariffs or other taxes.
Governments may prefer tariffs over taxes because tariffs generate revenue from imported goods rather than directly taxing citizens, making them less noticeable to consumers.
Tariffs can also protect domestic industries by making foreign products more expensive, encouraging local production and job growth.
However, governments might favor taxes instead if they want to avoid trade disputes or ensure a more stable and predictable source of revenue.
Taxes can be applied more broadly across income or sales, providing consistent funding for public services without relying on international trade.
Pros of Tariffs
Tariffs aim to protect domestic industries by making imported goods more expensive. This could encourage consumers to buy local products, while supporting economic growth and job creation by boosting demand for locally made goods. Here's a closer look at three common benefits:
-
Protection of domestic industries: Tariffs can shield local businesses from foreign competition by making imported goods more expensive to allow domestic industries to grow.
-
Revenue generation for governments: By imposing tariffs, governments can generate additional revenue without raising domestic taxes that can be used to fund public services and infrastructure projects.
-
Encouragement of local production: Higher costs on imports can incentivize consumers to buy locally-produced goods. This shift can boost local manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign products, promoting self-sufficiency.
Cons of Tariffs
Critics say that tariffs can lead to higher prices for consumers and reduce purchasing power. This tax could also cause trade disputes and disrupt global supply chains, which can increase costs for businesses. Here's a closer look at three common drawbacks to keep in mind:
-
Increased consumer prices: As import costs rise, businesses may pass these expenses onto consumers, reducing their purchasing power.
-
Potential for trade wars: Tariffs can lead to retaliatory actions from other countries, disrupt global supply chains and strain international relations, which may slow economic growth.
-
Limited product variety: Tariffs can restrict the availability of foreign goods, limiting consumer choice. This reduction in variety can lead to a less competitive market, potentially stifling innovation and quality improvements.
Common Types of Tariffs
Tariffs come in different forms, each affecting trade and prices in specific ways. Understanding the common types of tariffs can help investors and consumers see how they impact costs and markets. Here are five to keep in mind:
-
Ad valorem tariffs. Ad valorem tariffs are one of the most common types of tariffs. They are based on a percentage of the value of imported goods. For example, a 10% tariff on a car worth $20,000 would result in a $2,000 tariff. Since this tariff is tied to the value of the goods, it can change with market prices.
-
Specific tariffs. Specific tariffs are fixed fees charged on a set quantity of goods. For example, a country might charge $5 per kilogram of imported cheese, no matter its market value. This type of tariff is predictable since the cost stays the same even if prices change. It is often used for commodities with fluctuating prices, providing stable revenue for governments.
-
Compound tariffs. A compound tariff includes both a fixed fee and a percentage of the goods’ value. For example, an imported electronic device might face a $50 fee plus 5% of its value. This approach provides stable revenue while adjusting to market prices. It is often used in industries where both quantity and value matter.
-
Protective tariffs. These are designed to make foreign products more expensive, encouraging consumers to buy domestically-produced alternatives. Protective tariffs can help emerging industries and preserve jobs within a country. However, they can also lead to higher prices for consumers and potential trade disputes with other nations.
-
Revenue tariffs. Revenue tariffs are mainly used to raise money for the government rather than protect local industries. They are often applied to goods not produced locally, allowing the government to earn income without affecting domestic markets. These tariffs can help fund public services and infrastructure, especially in countries with limited local production.
How Could Tariffs Affect Investors and Consumers
Tariffs can affect investors by influencing company profits, stock prices and overall market performance.
When tariffs increase the cost of imported goods, businesses may face higher expenses for raw materials and components. These added costs can lead to lower profit margins or force companies to raise prices, potentially reducing sales.
For industries that rely heavily on imports, such as manufacturing and technology, tariffs can also create uncertainty and volatility in the stock market. Investors may need to monitor these developments closely and adjust their portfolios to manage risks and take advantage of new opportunities.
For consumers, tariffs often result in higher prices for imported products. Everyday items, such as electronics, clothing and food, may become more expensive and affect household budgets.
In some cases, tariffs can also cause delays or shortages if supply chains are disrupted. This may lead to further price increases and make certain goods harder to find. As a result, consumers may need to rethink spending habits or seek alternative products as tariffs reshape the marketplace.
Bottom Line
Tariffs are taxes on imported goods used to protect local industries, raise revenue, or respond to unfair trade practices. They are often applied to agricultural products, automobiles, and technology goods, which are important to many economies. While tariffs may help domestic industries in the short term, they can also raise prices for consumers and create trade tensions. Investors should stay informed about tariffs to adjust their strategies as needed.
Investment Planning Tips
-
A financial advisor can help you understand how tariffs can impact your investments, manage risks, adjust budgets and identify opportunities. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
-
If you want to diversify your portfolio, here's a roundup of 13 investments to consider.
