Trump backs new GOP plan to fund government and raise debt limit as shutdown nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump announced “success” in coming up with a new plan to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling a day before a government shutdown, urging Congress to swiftly pass it, with House votes as soon as Thursday evening.

Trump's social media post landed as Republicans said they had narrowed in on a tentative accord after grueling closed-door talks. The new plan would keep government running for three more months, add $100.4 billion in disaster assistance including for hurricane-hit states, and allow more borrowing through Jan. 30, 2027, Republicans said.

“SUCCESS in Washington! Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal,” Trump posted.

Next steps were highly uncertain, and it was particularly unclear if enough Democrats, who votes would certainly be needed on any package in the face of hardline Republican opposition, were on board — or even brought into any negotiations.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats were sticking with the original deal they struck with Johnson and called the new one “laughable.”

“It's not a serious proposal,” Jeffries said as he walked to Democrats' own closed-door caucus meeting. Inside, Democrats were chanting, “Hell, no!”

A government shutdown at risk, Johnson has been fighting to figure out how to meet Trump's sudden demands — and keep his own job — while federal offices are being told to prepare to shutter operations ahead of Friday's midnight deadline.

The new proposal whittles the 1,500-page bill to 116 pages and drops a number of add-ons — notably the first payraise for lawmakers in more than a decade, which could have allowed as much as a 3.8% bump. That drew particular scorn as Trump ally Elon Musk turned his social media army against the bill.

The slimmed-down package does include federal funds to rebuild Baltimore's collapsed Key Bridge, but dropped a separate land transfer that could have paved the way for a new Washington Commanders football stadium. It drops a long list of other bipartisan bills that had support as lawmakers in both parties try to wrap work for the year. It extends government funds through March 14.

Trump said early Thursday that Johnson will “easily remain speaker” for the next Congress if he “acts decisively and tough” in coming up with a new plan to also raise the debt limit, a stunning request just before the Christmas holidays that has put the beleaguered speaker in a bind.

And if not, the president-elect warned of trouble ahead for Johnson and Republicans in Congress.

