Government will not boost economic growth ‘until mental health crisis tackled’

The Government will not boost economic growth and productivity until it tackles the mental health crisis in young people, which is costing more than £1 trillion in lost earnings, experts have warned.

Four mental health organisations have called on ministers “to acknowledge the scale of the crisis in children’s mental health and ignore ‘wishful thinking’ that it is exaggerated or a result of ‘over-medicalisation'”.

It follows commentary, including from some academics and psychiatrists, that too many people are being diagnosed with mental illness when dealing with normal life “ups and downs”.

Last week, commenting on the number of people out of work in the UK, Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the country needs to “up its game” and get a work ethic.

According to NHS data, one in five children and young people experience a common mental health problem such as anxiety or depression.

Government figures also suggest the number of workers aged 16 to 34 who say mental ill health limits the type or amount of work they can do has increased more than fourfold over the past decade, and mental health is the leading work-limiting health condition among people aged 44 and younger.

For the new work, the Centre for Mental Health, Centre for Young Lives, the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition and YoungMinds, with the support of the Prudence Trust, have shown that poor mental health leads to less tax revenue and increased benefits spending.

The calculations suggest there is a £24 billion a year cost to employers in lost productivity, as well as a “staggering” £1 trillion in lifetime lost earnings.

Furthermore, the cost of deteriorating mental health between referral for help for young people and receiving support stands at £295m a year.

“A lack of capacity in the system means too many young people reach crisis point, putting pressure on emergency, urgent and crisis services, straining bed capacity and creating enormous waiting times,” the organisations said.

When it comes to persistent absence from school – which has mirrored the rise in mental ill health – the cost was £1.17bn in the 2023/24 school year alone, they added.

Launching a new Future Minds Campaign, the groups called for greater investment so 70% of diagnosable need is met by mental health services by the end of this Parliament, and more community services such as access hubs.

An independent Government-commissioned review should also examine the causes of the children’s mental health crisis, including the role played by social media.

