Government Income Programs: How They Can Help You If You Have Low Income

ArtistGNDphotography / Getty Images

If you’re struggling to pay for basic living expenses because you don’t have an adequate income, you’ll be glad to learn there are government programs designed for you.

Different types of assistance are available to meet different needs. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the programs and what is required for you to be eligible.

Read More: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

General Assistance and Utility Bills

These resources can provide assistance with utility bills and other household expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) is a federal program administered by each state. The first step is to apply for TANF in your state. You’ll find links to each state here. If you qualify, you will be eligible for assistance with food, housing, home energy, child care and job training.

Energy bill assistance is available from two programs: LIHEAP covers heating and cooling bills, as well as emergency services. WAP provides weatherization assistance.

The Benefit Finder at USA.gov will direct you to programs that are not specific to food, housing, healthcare or utility bills.

Learn More: Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save

Food

The government has several food assistance programs

SNAP pays for eligible food from grocery stores and farmers markets. Apply for SNAP at your local SNAP office.

WIC pays for formula, nutritional counseling and food for you and your young children. Visit your local Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) office to apply. You can find your local office here.

School meal programs provide free or reduced-price meals to kids at their school or day care center. There is also food assistance during summer break. There are three different programs. National School Lunch Program School Breakfast Program Special Milk Program

If you’re 60 or older, you might qualify for assistance from two government income programs you apply for locally. Search for your local office using this page. Apply for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSRF), which supplements your groceries with nutritious staple food products, from this page.

Native Americans are eligible for the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR). Contact your tribal organization or your regional FNS office, which you can find here.

D-SNAP pays for food assistance after a natural disaster.

Story continues

Housing

Government housing assistance comes in many forms.

Emergency housing assistance helps to avoid homelessness.

Eviction and foreclosure assistance is available to those who’ve been unable to keep up with their rent or mortgage payments.

Rental assistance can help you afford housing. Programs include Housing Choice vouchers, rent subsidies, income-restricted public housing and housing for veterans and the disabled.

Home repair and energy efficiency programs help those who need assistance making necessary improvements and repairs or improving their home’s energy efficiency. Native Americans, veterans and individuals in rural areas may qualify for special assistance.

Home-buying assistance can help qualified individuals purchase a home with little or no money down. Special programs are available for first-time buyers. Also, the government sells federal land on occasion and auctions real estate it has acquired through foreclosure and bank failures.

Health Insurance

There are several government healthcare programs for low-income individuals.

Medicaid and CHIP are for low-income adults and children.

The Health Insurance Marketplace of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) provides access to health insurance, and in some cases, subsidizes the premiums.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Government Income Programs: How They Can Help You If You Have Low Income