Government borrowing lower than expected in November
Government borrowing fell in the year to November as more money was raised from taxes and less was spent on the country's debt interest payments, according to official figures.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax take - was £11.2bn last month, the lowest November figure since 2021 and lower than economists expected.

Debt interest was down £4.7bn to £3bn, mainly due to lower inflation.

The Office for National Statistics said the government also spent more cash on public services and benefit payments.

