Gov. Newsom buys $9.1M Marin County mansion, keeps $3.7M Sacramento home — here’s a look inside his real estate moves
Life seems to be getting even better for California Governor Gavin Newsom. For years, he and his family have lived in a $3.7 million home in Sacramento County, purchased in December 2018 by a company registered to Newsom’s cousin, Jeremy Scherer. Now, the governor is upgrading — at least part-time.
Newsom recently bought a $9.1 million mansion in Marin County, just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. The luxurious six-bedroom property features floor-to-ceiling windows, a swimming pool and a spa. Reports reveal that Newsom acquired the home through MHBD Farms, LLC, an entity formed just two days before the transaction.
While Newsom’s office has declined to confirm the purchase, a spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle, “The family continues to split their time between Sacramento and Marin counties.” According to the Daily Mail, the governor plans to keep his $3.7 million Sacramento residence too.
It’s no secret that real estate in Marin County comes with a hefty price tag. Zillow estimates the average home price in the area at $1,449,891. California as a whole has one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets: the average home in the Golden State costs $771,057, more than double the U.S. average of $359,099.
The good news? You don’t need millions to get a slice of California’s lucrative real estate market.
Invest through REITs
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) offer an easy and accessible way for investors to participate in the real estate market without the challenges of owning property.
These companies own, manage or finance income-generating real estate, making them a convenient alternative to traditional land investment. Think of a REIT as a landlord: it owns and operates a portfolio of properties, collecting rent from tenants and distributing most of its income to shareholders.
By law, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends, providing investors with a stream of passive income.
Many REITs are publicly traded, allowing you to buy and sell shares through a brokerage account, just like stocks. Additionally, some REITs specialize in specific regions or property types. For those interested in California’s thriving real estate market, here are two REITs with a strong focus on the Golden State.
Essex Property Trust (ESS)
Essex Property Trust is a REIT that focuses on acquiring, developing and managing apartment communities in supply-constrained markets. Unsurprisingly, California plays a central role in the company’s operations. Its portfolio primarily targets Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Seattle metropolitan area.
According to its latest investor presentation, Essex owns 254 apartment communities totaling around 62,000 units. Notably, over 80% of the REIT’s net operating income comes from properties located in California, making it a name worth considering for those looking to tap into the state’s robust housing market.
The company currently pays quarterly dividends of $2.45 per share, translating to an annual yield of 3.2%.
Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)
Rexford Industrial Realty specializes in industrial properties, with a particular focus on infill Southern California. This focus stems from the region being considered “the largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with the lowest-supply major market in the nation.”
Rexford’s current portfolio includes 424 properties, encompassing approximately 50.3 million rentable square feet. These properties are leased to a diverse array of tenants, with no single sector accounting for more than 25% of the REIT’s annualized base rent.
Paying quarterly dividends of $0.4175 per share, Rexford offers an annual dividend yield of 3.88%.
