Gov. Newsom buys $9.1M Marin County mansion, keeps $3.7M Sacramento home — here’s a look inside his real estate moves

Life seems to be getting even better for California Governor Gavin Newsom. For years, he and his family have lived in a $3.7 million home in Sacramento County, purchased in December 2018 by a company registered to Newsom’s cousin, Jeremy Scherer. Now, the governor is upgrading — at least part-time.

Newsom recently bought a $9.1 million mansion in Marin County, just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. The luxurious six-bedroom property features floor-to-ceiling windows, a swimming pool and a spa. Reports reveal that Newsom acquired the home through MHBD Farms, LLC, an entity formed just two days before the transaction.

While Newsom’s office has declined to confirm the purchase, a spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle, “The family continues to split their time between Sacramento and Marin counties.” According to the Daily Mail, the governor plans to keep his $3.7 million Sacramento residence too.

It’s no secret that real estate in Marin County comes with a hefty price tag. Zillow estimates the average home price in the area at $1,449,891. California as a whole has one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets: the average home in the Golden State costs $771,057, more than double the U.S. average of $359,099.

The good news? You don’t need millions to get a slice of California’s lucrative real estate market.

