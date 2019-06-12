Gotland Ring is the World’s Most Unlikely Track

From Road & Track

Gotland is Sweden’s largest island, and it’s home to just shy of 60,000 permanent residents, more than 90 medieval churches, and one brilliant race course. Everything about both the track and the scrap of land it calls home seems unlikely. Just getting there requires either a 30-minute flight from Stockholm or a three-hour ferry ride, and the area’s known for its progressive efforts toward reducing greenhouse emissions. This is the same municipality that was chosen to host a Smart Road pilot program, which aims to charge EVs as they drive. It’s the sort of place you’d expect to find a wind farm, not a two-mile, 34-corner, fully-modern track.

It owes its existence to Alec Arho Havrén, the half-Finnish, half-Swedish former pro tennis player and racer. He’s exceptionally kind, taking the time to preach the Gotland Ring gospel to anyone who will listen. Tall, lean, and tan from hours in the Swedish sun, he’s overrun with energy.

“We were originally going to build Finlandia Ring, a circuit in Finland,” he says. “It was the end of the ‘90s, and nobody else talked about emissions and connectivity and all these things that are so mainstream today. We were talking about that back then.”

But that project fell through, and Havrén’s mind turned to Gotland.

“I wanted to spend more time on this island where my heritage from my mother’s side is. It became not only a business decision, but an emotional one.”



He found a partner in Nordkalk, owner of the largest limestone quarry in Sweden, right there in northern Gotland. The company offered Havrén a 50-year lease on the land for the race course for a nominal fee. After that time, the track has the right to purchase acreage. In exchange, he’d develop the site.

“The idea was to use local sourcing. I walked in and saw the land and tried to use whatever topography I could find in the environment for the course.”

He’d never designed a track before, but knew what he liked from racing courses like the Nürburgring, and wanted to leave the land as close to its natural form as possible to reduce the required amount of heavy grading and soil relocation. The result is something special. It feels like all of our favorite old-school tracks. Places like Road America, where the asphalt slinks its way over the topography. You can feel that it wasn’t sketched up in a computer somewhere, then stamped over the ground. There are blind crests into corners, tight, flat right-handers, and a sweeping bowl. Nothing about it is boring.

From the start, he wanted to show that a track could be built with an eye towards the environment, that motorsports and ecology were not mutually exclusive. Using stone from the quarry reduced the amount of time the gravel spent in transit, thereby reducing the amount of fuel used in the construction. The clubhouse is built from repurposed military barracks. The tire barriers are salvaged from old conveyor belts, also from the quarry. All of the track’s power comes from the wind farm on-site.



“The idea was to use the local sourcing. To build a track is very expensive, as you know, but you can make a fairly nice track with very little means if you think out of the box.”

Havrén and the rest of the Gotland Ring team are currently working on a southern loop, set to be completed by 2022. The route tumbles into the old quarry on a 10 percent grade, offering one of the most dramatic drops in Europe. When it’s finished, the track will offer three configurations: full course, north loop, and south loop.

