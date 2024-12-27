Gordon Ramsay’s Car Collection Is Wickedly Good

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The celebrity chef has exotic automotive tastes for sure…

You know him as the ultra-mean or wickedly-honest celebrity chef from shows like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef, but what you might not know is that Gordon Ramsay has the indelible taste for cool cars. In fact, his garages house quite the vehicle collection, showing the man savors his four-wheeled rides as much as he does his favorite cuisines.

Ferrari F355 GTS

image credit: YouTube

This late-90s Ferrari boasts a mid-engine setup, something certain individuals believe is the only layout allowable for cars from Maranello. While the 355 line has been overlooked by collectors in more recent times, people are now starting to appreciate more fully the comfortable performance these cars provide, including Ramsay.

Ferrari Monza SP2

photo credit: Ferrari

Being a limited-production Ferrari, the Monza SP2s were collectibles before they were even made. Patterned after Ferrari speedsters of old, not only does this car have no roof or windshield, it’s absolutely oozing retro styling. Also, this was the first barchetta-style Ferrari made for street use, although it’s safe to say many have been restricted for track runs only by their well-heeled owners.

Ferrari 308

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The first sports car from Maranello Ramsay added to his collection, the Ferrari 308 is a surprisingly affordable and instantly recognizable vehicle, thanks in part to the TV show Magnum P.I. In fact, Ramsay has cited the fact Tom Selleck’s character tooled around in the Ferrari as a reason for why he originally bought the car.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

image credit: YouTube

With just 210 of these made, the Aperta is even rarer than the highly collectible and desirable original LaFerrari. Values of both versions of the hybrid supercar have climbed significantly since they were released and there’s no sign of values hitting a plateau anytime soon.

Ferrari F430

photo credit: Ferrari

A true driver’s car, it’s obvious Ramsay loves his many Ferraris, but this F430 only proves the many also has a taste for a pure driving experience and not just exotic looks. These cars are very much capable on the track, having been the official car for the Ferrari Challenge race series.

Ferrari 550 Maranello

image credit: YouTube

Another Ferrari that used to be passed over by collectors, Ramsay is sitting pretty with this Ferrari 550 Maranello since their value has skyrocketed more recently. Part of what’s driving values is the fact it’s a V12 Ferrari, something which might be a thing of the past. Plus, all of these cars come with a manual transmission, another thing which is being phased out.

Ferrari 488 GTB

image credit: YouTube

These modern 488s are great performers with plenty of power, balanced handling, and quite a few onboard creature comforts. If Ramsay holds onto his, which he probably will, it one day will likely be a collectable.

