Gordon Ramsay’s Car Collection Is Wickedly Good

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious
The celebrity chef has exotic automotive tastes for sure…
You know him as the ultra-mean or wickedly-honest celebrity chef from shows like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef, but what you might not know is that Gordon Ramsay has the indelible taste for cool cars. In fact, his garages house quite the vehicle collection, showing the man savors his four-wheeled rides as much as he does his favorite cuisines.
Ferrari F355 GTS
This late-90s Ferrari boasts a mid-engine setup, something certain individuals believe is the only layout allowable for cars from Maranello. While the 355 line has been overlooked by collectors in more recent times, people are now starting to appreciate more fully the comfortable performance these cars provide, including Ramsay.
Ferrari Monza SP2
Being a limited-production Ferrari, the Monza SP2s were collectibles before they were even made. Patterned after Ferrari speedsters of old, not only does this car have no roof or windshield, it’s absolutely oozing retro styling. Also, this was the first barchetta-style Ferrari made for street use, although it’s safe to say many have been restricted for track runs only by their well-heeled owners.
Ferrari 308
The first sports car from Maranello Ramsay added to his collection, the Ferrari 308 is a surprisingly affordable and instantly recognizable vehicle, thanks in part to the TV show Magnum P.I. In fact, Ramsay has cited the fact Tom Selleck’s character tooled around in the Ferrari as a reason for why he originally bought the car.
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
With just 210 of these made, the Aperta is even rarer than the highly collectible and desirable original LaFerrari. Values of both versions of the hybrid supercar have climbed significantly since they were released and there’s no sign of values hitting a plateau anytime soon.
Ferrari F430
A true driver’s car, it’s obvious Ramsay loves his many Ferraris, but this F430 only proves the many also has a taste for a pure driving experience and not just exotic looks. These cars are very much capable on the track, having been the official car for the Ferrari Challenge race series.
Ferrari 550 Maranello
Another Ferrari that used to be passed over by collectors, Ramsay is sitting pretty with this Ferrari 550 Maranello since their value has skyrocketed more recently. Part of what’s driving values is the fact it’s a V12 Ferrari, something which might be a thing of the past. Plus, all of these cars come with a manual transmission, another thing which is being phased out.
Ferrari 488 GTB
These modern 488s are great performers with plenty of power, balanced handling, and quite a few onboard creature comforts. If Ramsay holds onto his, which he probably will, it one day will likely be a collectable.
Ferrari F12tdf
Not for the casual driver, the Ferrari F12tdf is a track-focused car designed to honor the Tour the France, the endurance road race Ferrari practically owned during the 50s and 60s. So, while this car is high-strung, it also offers a surprising level of comfort in the cabin since it’s designed as an endurance racer.
McLaren Senna
Named after one of the greatest race car drivers ever, the McLaren Senna was built to achieve uncompromising performance. Ramsay describes this car as “the fastest rollercoaster you’ve ever been on.” Many claim the Senna is one of the greatest McLarens ever made.
McLaren 675LT
Even though it’s a series-production McLaren, the 675LT is a pretty exclusive supercar. The “LT” stands for “Longtail” since this vehicle was patterned after the legendary 1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail. This means it’s a potent performance machine as well as quite expensive and definitely a collectable.
Porsche 918 Spyder
This seems to be the only Porsche Ramsay owns, but it’s one of the best from Stuttgart and it’s certainly one of the most collectible. The hybrid supercar’s production was limited to just 918 units globally, so there aren’t exactly growing on trees. With blistering acceleration of 0-62 in 2.6 seconds and razor-sharp handling, it’s a formidable track weapon.
Aston Martin DB7 V12 Vantage
For some, a true Aston Martin comes with a big V12 engine, which is why this version was a breath of fresh air for the DB7 lineup. Boasting cutting-edge technology when it debuted, this is one of the most beloved modern British supercars.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
Combining brutal power and graceful handling, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a new and exclusive British supercar few even have the pleasure of driving, let alone owning.
BAC Mono
The single-seat track toy is a hardcore performance machine not intended for casual drives. Made by Briggs Automotive Company out of the UK, these apparently are legal for road use, although we don’t see how or why anyone would do that.
Land Rover Defender 110
This customized off-roader is iconic and a symbol of British national pride, so we’re not surprised to see this in Gordon Ramsay’s collection. Also, this SUV is a celebrity like its owner, being the only surviving stunt Defender from the James Bond movie Spectre.
Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.