GoPro Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$801.5m (down 20% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$432.3m (loss widened by US$379.1m from FY 2023).

US$2.82 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.35 loss in FY 2023).

NasdaqGS:GPRO Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GoPro EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.7%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Photographic Equipment & Supplies contributing US$801.5m. Notably, cost of sales worth US$529.5m amounted to 66% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling US$322.9m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how GPRO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Consumer Durables industry in the US are expected to grow by 5.6%.

Performance of the American Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with GoPro (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

