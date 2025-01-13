Google's next big bet: Taking drone deliveries mainstream

In This Article:
The next time you order something, you may want to look up. The futuristic idea of delivering food to your doorstep from a drone zooming through the sky is becoming a reality.
Wing, a drone delivery venture owned by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) parent Alphabet, has been building its operations since 2012. Its drones have made more than 400,000 deliveries in the US, Europe, and Australia. The company is currently testing its services in Texas, Virginia, and at a facility in California.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about drone delivery and next-gen aviation is that it's some far-off future technology," Wing CEO Adam Woodworth told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview. "The reality is that this is happening every day. Our recent partnership with DoorDash (DASH) and Brookfield Property (BPYPN) is a testament to that."
The drones cruise at a height of about 150 feet and travel roughly 65 miles per hour. They have a wingspan of 4.9 feet and length of 4.3 feet. The fleet rests at charging stations called "nests," and one flies to a store when an order comes in. The drone, while hovering, lowers a tether so an employee can attach the product inside a box. Then the cord is reeled up and off the drone goes.
The orders can be tracked by customers in real time, and the drone lowers its tether and unclips the item once it arrives. Wing's business partners pay the company a fee per delivery made.
Wing partnered with Walmart (WMT) in August 2023 and DoorDash in December 2024 to deliver to customers within proximity of its nests. The company says the average flight time from stores to homes has been about 3 minutes and 24 seconds.
"We see drone delivery at scale looking more like an efficient rideshare network than a traditional transportation system," Woodworth said. "We believe the drone is just the vehicle, and it’s only as useful as the software and logistics networks that make it meaningful for organizations and their customers."
There are restrictions, however. Deliveries can only take place during the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., to avoid the dark. The drones only travel up to 12 miles round-trip and items it carries cannot exceed 2.5 pounds.
Customers are mostly ordering what Woodworth calls "forgotten goods. Those 'oopsie' moments when you get home from the store and realize limes never made it into your shopping cart ... within minutes, you can have that delivered right to your door."
According to Woodworth, Wing delivered 554 limes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024, "enough to make 700 margaritas."
"We have a lot of customer stickiness," Woodworth said, pointing to company data that customers order "at least twice a week" once they experience drone deliveries.
JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth said in a December research note, “While Wing doesn’t get as much attention from investors among Other Bets businesses — w/Waymo most frequently discussed — we believe Wing could become the 3rd OB business to raise outside capital, should it continue reaching progress milestones.”
Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating on Alphabet, raising the firm’s price target to $232 from $212 —an increase of nearly 20%. “Google's accelerated pace of innovation is very evident into the new year with many significant recent product announcements and updates… and it is a key factor in our positive view on Google shares in 2025,” he wrote.
Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Anshel Sag is also bullish on Google but says it's still early days for Wing. "This shows that the company is more diverse than a lot of its competitors, and it continues to create new and interesting ways to grow its business," Sag told Yahoo Finance.
"Wing has to be extremely cost-sensitive, even more so than Waymo," he added. "The cost sensitivity is way higher when it's a B2B transaction because the consumer most likely won't even know who's delivering it."
Google's not alone in the unmanned aerial vehicle space. Amazon's (AMZN) drone delivery service — called Prime Air — launched its new MK30 drones in 2022 and recently received regulatory approval to fly them. Walmart also has a large drone delivery footprint.
UPS (UPS) has been operating a fleet of drones for package deliveries. There are also several startups in the space such as Zipline, Flytrex, and Matternet.
According to Woodworth, Wing aims to make drone delivery an established part of the delivery ecosystem, available to customers nationwide, by 2035. A report by market research firm Mordor Intelligence estimates the drone delivery market size will reach $830 million this year and rise to $2.09 billion by 2030.
Woodworth joined Wing in 2014 as a hardware engineer and served as the company's CTO before becoming CEO in 2022. "Project Wing" began as an idea under Alphabet’s research lab that focuses on moonshot projects (known as X).
Alphabet's "other bets" businesses that have raised capital include Waymo, Verily, Intrinsic, and Isomorphic Labs. While Woodworth declined to comment on Wing's financials, analysts told Yahoo Finance it's clear Wing is part of a broader transportation vision at Google. The business took investments from ZEBOX Ventures and X Development at the incubator stage in 2012 but has yet to raise another round, according to Pitchbook.
A future capital raise would be "a sign that they feel like they are ready for an expansion," Sag said. "They've been around for a while — it feels like the next step."
