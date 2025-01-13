Google's next big bet: Taking drone deliveries mainstream

The next time you order something, you may want to look up. The futuristic idea of delivering food to your doorstep from a drone zooming through the sky is becoming a reality.

Wing, a drone delivery venture owned by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) parent Alphabet, has been building its operations since 2012. Its drones have made more than 400,000 deliveries in the US, Europe, and Australia. The company is currently testing its services in Texas, Virginia, and at a facility in California.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about drone delivery and next-gen aviation is that it's some far-off future technology," Wing CEO Adam Woodworth told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview. "The reality is that this is happening every day. Our recent partnership with DoorDash (DASH) and Brookfield Property (BPYPN) is a testament to that."

The drones cruise at a height of about 150 feet and travel roughly 65 miles per hour. They have a wingspan of 4.9 feet and length of 4.3 feet. The fleet rests at charging stations called "nests," and one flies to a store when an order comes in. The drone, while hovering, lowers a tether so an employee can attach the product inside a box. Then the cord is reeled up and off the drone goes.

The orders can be tracked by customers in real time, and the drone lowers its tether and unclips the item once it arrives. Wing's business partners pay the company a fee per delivery made.

Wing partnered with Walmart (WMT) in August 2023 and DoorDash in December 2024 to deliver to customers within proximity of its nests. The company says the average flight time from stores to homes has been about 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

"We see drone delivery at scale looking more like an efficient rideshare network than a traditional transportation system," Woodworth said. "We believe the drone is just the vehicle, and it’s only as useful as the software and logistics networks that make it meaningful for organizations and their customers."

There are restrictions, however. Deliveries can only take place during the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., to avoid the dark. The drones only travel up to 12 miles round-trip and items it carries cannot exceed 2.5 pounds.

Customers are mostly ordering what Woodworth calls "forgotten goods. Those 'oopsie' moments when you get home from the store and realize limes never made it into your shopping cart ... within minutes, you can have that delivered right to your door."

According to Woodworth, Wing delivered 554 limes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024, "enough to make 700 margaritas."

