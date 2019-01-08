Google has a roller coaster at CES and I just rode it — here's what it was like

The best part of Google's booth at the gigantic Las Vegas CES trade show is "The Ride," a roller coaster that tells the story of how you can use the Google Assistant.

Google went big at CES this year, tripling the size of its presence over 2018. But the most intriguing part of its booth might not be the gadgets.

It's "The Ride," a three minute roller-coaster of sorts that tells the story of how you can use the Google Assistant throughout your day. I just rode it. Here's what it was like.





You start off in a room where a man is sleeping, and it's implied that we're about to go through his day and how he uses Google Assistant. It feels a lot like one of those starting rooms at Disney World.





Next, I walked up a bunch of stairs and waited in line for the ride.





Almost there!





Google puts two people in each cart and a bar locks you in place.





We hear "OK Google start the ride," and we're off!





This was the first area, representing how you can use Google Maps and auto on your morning commute.





You might hit some traffic!





Or bad weather, which Google can route you around.





Then doors open and suddenly we're outside, over CES!





Lots of people rode it with us.





Back inside. This room implies we can use Google Assistant to find a bakery, or to give you recipes if you want to bake your own goods.





Or use Google Assistant to take a selfie...





... at grandma's 91st birthday! (Which is what the cake was for.)

And, about three minutes or so after we started, we pulled back into the station. There weren't any wild loops or drops, just a curving track that showed us how Google Assistant can help throughout the day. It was fun and it's the most impressive booth experience I've ever seen at any trade show.



