Google must divest Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ says

By Jody Godoy

(Reuters) -Alphabet's Google must sell its Chrome browser, share data and search results with rivals and take other measures - including possibly selling Android - to end its monopoly on online search, prosecutors argued to a judge on Wednesday.

Such changes could result in Google being regulated for as many as 10 years via a committee appointed by the Washington federal court that ruled it held an illegal monopoly in search and related advertising in the United States.

The measures presented by the Department of Justice are part of a landmark case which has the potential to reshape how users find information. In the U.S., Google processes 90% of searches.

"Google's unlawful behavior has deprived rivals not only of critical distribution channels but also distribution partners who could otherwise enable entry into these markets by competitors in new and innovative ways," the DOJ and state antitrust enforcers said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Their proposals include ending exclusive agreements in which Google pays billions of dollars annually to Apple and other device vendors to make its search engine the default on their tablets and smartphones.

The filing expands on an earlier outline on how the government wants to end Google's monopoly in the United States. Google called the proposals radical at the time, saying they would harm U.S. consumers and businesses and shake American competitiveness in AI.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has scheduled a trial on the proposals for April, though President-elect Donald Trump and the DOJ's next antitrust head could step in and change course in the case.

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

The proposals are wide-ranging, including barring Google from re-entering the browser market for five years and insisting Google sell its Android mobile operating system if other remedies fail to restore competition. The DOJ has also requested a prohibition on Google buying or investing in search rivals, query-based artificial intelligence products or advertising technology.

A five-person technical committee appointed by the judge would enforce compliance under prosecutors' proposals. The committee, which Google would pay for, would have the power to demand documents, interview employees and delve into software code, the filing showed.

The measures together are meant to break "a perpetual feedback loop that further entrenches Google" through additional users, data and advertising dollars, prosecutors said.

CHROME AND ANDROID

Chrome is the world's most widely used web browser and is a pillar of Google's business, providing user information that helps the company target ads more effectively and profitably.

