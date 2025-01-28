Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America

Google has been under pressure from US Republicans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, pictured on a desktop globe - Keith Binns

Google Maps has said it will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America after Donald Trump ordered the change.

The US tech giant said it would follow the US government in renaming the gulf, which is ringed by the US, Mexico and Cuba.

The company has been under pressure from US Republicans to apply the name change quickly after Mr Trump signed an executive order on the matter last week.

Google has not yet made the change but said it would update the gulf’s name for users in America when it is updated by the Geographic Names Information System, which standardises what geographic features are called in official documents. Those in Mexico will continue to see it referred to as the Gulf of Mexico, while those in other countries will see it side by side.

The tech giant said it would also rename Denali, America’s highest mountain, as Mount McKinley. The Alaskan peak was officially called McKinley until 2015, when it was renamed to follow the name used by the native American population. However, Mr Trump ordered the change to be reversed last week.

‘For us, it is still the Gulf of Mexico,’ says Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president - Presidencia de Mexico/Reuters

Both Apple Maps and Microsoft’s Bing Maps continue to show the name Gulf of Mexico and the companies have not yet commented on whether they will make the change.

A Google spokesman said: “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.

“For geographic features in the US, this is when Geographic Names Information System is updated. When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the US quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America.

“When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too.”

Google shows two names for disputed places. It calls the sea between Japan and Korea the Sea of Japan, Tokyo’s preferred name, but adds East Sea, Korea’s preference, in brackets. It does the same with the Falkland Islands, adding Islas Malvinas in brackets.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president, said in response to Mr Trump’s order last week: “For us, it is still the Gulf of Mexico, and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico.”

Britain will continue to refer to the basin as the Gulf of Mexico, The Telegraph reported last week.