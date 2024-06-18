Advertisement
Google to invest another $2.3 billion into Ohio data centers

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google will invest an additional $2.3 billion to support three data center campuses in central Ohio, the company announced Tuesday.

The tech giant has centers in New Albany and Lancaster and one under construction in Columbus to help power its services such as search, Gmail, maps, cloud and YouTube for users around the world. The latest investment is in addition to the $4.4 billion that Google has spent in central Ohio since 2019.

The company has not disclosed how the investments will be made or how they will be divvied up among the data center operations

Data centers have proliferated across the U.S. and become a welcome revenue source for local governments. They also require a large amount of electricity and high-voltage transmission lines.