Google Bets on Quantum Computing, Aims for Commercial Use in Five Years

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is pushing to bring commercial quantum computing applications to market within the next five years, according to Hartmut Neven, head of Google Quantum AI. The company is focusing on materials science, drug discovery, and new energy alternatives, areas where quantum computing could make a real-world impact.

Quantum computing has been in development for decades, with its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity, finance, and healthcare by solving complex problems exponentially faster than traditional computers. Governments and businesses are keeping a close eye on its progress. Not everyone is convinced it will happen soon.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang recently predicted that practical quantum computing is still 20 years away, leading to a sell-off in quantum stocks. Still, Google's latest breakthroughs in quantum simulation suggest it's making steady progress, reinforcing its goal of bringing quantum computing into real-world applications much sooner than skeptics expect.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

