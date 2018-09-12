Goodwood Revival Is the Vintage-Car Event of the Year

From Car and Driver

Since its origins in 1998 at southern England's Goodwood racing circuit, the annual Goodwood Revival has become the premier happening for owners, drivers, and fans of vintage racing machinery. This year, the event took place on the weekend of September 7–9. Thanks to the 2.4-mile racing circuit located on the property of the Goodwood estate, the Revival is a genuine vintage-racing event where multimillion-dollar hardware is subjected to repeated wheel-to-wheel floggings in a series of sanctioned events for vehicles that raced during the track's early heritage as a professional venue from 1948 to 1966.

As an example of how intense the competition can be, consider that, this year, former C/D executive editor Mark Gillies prodded a 1934 ERA A-type R3A, an 84-year-old open-cockpit 2.0-liter car with mechanical drum brakes, to a top speed of 122 mph in pursuit of his sixth class win. Later, a Lotus Cortina barrel-rolled its way out of the competition while dicing it up in the Saint Mary's Trophy. This is vintage racing where the "racing" is the real deal.





What really puts the Revival over the top? The spectators, the overwhelming majority of whom come dressed to the nines in appropriate vintage attire, whether it's knickers and tweeds, a military uniform, or period-correct coveralls. And it's not just the men; the event attracts just as many women, nearly all dressed as if they just stepped out of a Norman Rockwell illustration. It may sound a little corny, but vibes throughout the grounds are those of joy, and the participatory three-day event creates an alternate universe where vehicular passion runs rampant. Check out our gallery from this year's event.





