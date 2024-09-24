Goodfellow Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$23.9m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goodfellow

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director G. Goodfellow bought CA$24m worth of shares at a price of CA$14.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$14.07 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Goodfellow insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Goodfellow Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Goodfellow insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$24m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Goodfellow Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Goodfellow insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goodfellow Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Goodfellow shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Goodfellow and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

