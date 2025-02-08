Good Times Restaurants First Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS: US$0.015 (vs US$0.049 loss in 1Q 2024)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$36.3m (up 9.6% from 1Q 2024).

Net income: US$164.0k (up from US$556.0k loss in 1Q 2024).

Profit margin: 0.5% (up from net loss in 1Q 2024). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.015 (up from US$0.049 loss in 1Q 2024).

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Good Times Restaurants that you should be aware of.

