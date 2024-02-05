Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,871.89
    -213.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,942.81
    -15.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • DOW

    38,380.12
    -274.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7385
    -0.0045 (-0.61%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.81
    +0.53 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,473.24
    -489.62 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,041.20
    -12.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,937.24
    -25.49 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1640
    +0.1310 (+3.25%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,597.68
    -31.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.67
    -0.18 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,612.86
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,354.16
    +196.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6874
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SINK AFTER FED'S POWELL CHILLS RATE-CUT HOPES

Nvidia touches new highs, helping tech sector stay in green

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Reports Solid Earnings with Adjusted NII Per Share Holding Steady

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • Adjusted Net Investment Income (NII): Remained consistent at $0.50 per share, matching the previous quarter and marking a significant increase from the same quarter last year.

  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Slight increase to $15.03 per share from $15.02 in the previous quarter.

  • Portfolio Performance: Stable credit quality with non-accruals at 1.1% of total debt investments at fair value.

  • Dividend Policy: Declared a quarterly distribution of $0.39 per share for FY 2024 Q2, with a strong coverage of 128%.

  • Liquidity and Debt: Total available liquidity of $1,344 million and effective leverage at 1.18x.

  • Investment Activity: $58.6 million in new investment commitments with a net funds reduction of $73.2 million.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its 8-K filing on February 5, 2024, detailing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. GBDC, an externally managed investment company focusing on middle-market companies, demonstrated a robust financial position with consistent earnings and a slight increase in net asset value per share.

Fiscal Summary

GBDC reported an adjusted net investment income per share of $0.50, consistent with the previous quarter and up from $0.33 in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase reflects a continued focus on high base rates and the positive impact of a base management fee reduction. The adjusted earnings per share stood at $0.45, with an adjusted net realized/unrealized loss per share of ($0.05).

The company's portfolio and credit quality remained solid, with new investment commitments totaling $58.6 million and a net funds reduction of $73.2 million. Non-accruals decreased to 1.1% of total debt investments at fair value, indicating stable internal performance ratings.

Balance Sheet and Dividend Policy

GBDC's net asset value per share increased marginally to $15.03, with total available liquidity reaching $1,344 million. The company's effective leverage was 1.18x, with a significant portion of its debt funding mix being unsecured debt. A quarterly distribution of $0.39 per share for FY 2024 Q2 was declared, alongside a supplemental distribution for FY 2024 Q1 of $0.07 per share, resulting in a total announced distribution of $0.46 per share.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance drivers included consistent credit quality and high base rates. The base management fee reduction contributed $0.02 to adjusted earnings per share. GBDC's investment portfolio continued to focus on first lien, senior secured loans, with the portfolio being diversified across various industries and maintaining a strong credit quality.

The company's financial highlights showcased a quarterly return on equity and distributions that have provided shareholders with consistent returns over the years. GBDC's stable, flexible, and low-cost funding structure has been a key factor in its ability to maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Overall, GBDC's earnings report reflects a company with a solid financial foundation, capable of generating consistent income and maintaining a stable portfolio in a challenging economic environment. The company's strategic management and prudent investment approach continue to drive its performance, making it a potentially attractive option for value investors interested in the asset management industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Golub Capital BDC Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.