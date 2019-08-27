Golf balls programmed with Nissan’s self-driving tech always find the hole

Twitter More

Autonomous golf balls might not be what anyone really needs, but it's pretty satisfying to always get a hole-in-one.

The high-tech golf balls from Nissan are just a concept the Japanese automaker is showing off this week in Japan to highlight its newest driver assistance system, ProPilot 2. The new system will let drivers take their hands off the wheel on designated roads with the destination plugged into the navigation system.

It's a small dose of autonomous driving that's coming to the Nissan Skyline sedan this fall in Japan. It's like a hands-free Autopilot system on Tesla vehicles. But to get a better sense of how the car can drive itself between two points, Nissan took the technology and put it in a golf ball. There's even a small electric motor in the ball. Read more...

