Goldman sees the S&P 500 dropping 5% as Trump's tariffs hit earnings

Trump's tariff plan will be a painful drag on the stock market, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank's top stock strategist sess a 5% drop in the benchmark index in the coming months.

Each five percentage point increase in the tariff rate could drag S&P 500 earnings down 1%-2%, the bank estimated.

The stock market will see a 5% drop in the coming months thanks to -President Donald Trump's plan to levy steep tariffs on America's top trading partners, Goldman Sachs said.

David Kostin, the bank's top stock strategist, highlighted the potential consequences stemming from Trump's 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada and 10% tariff on China over the weekend.

Those plans, which will go into effect fully by Tuesday, will be a headwind to corporate earnings and weigh on stock valuations, Kostin wrote.

Earnings per share for S&P 500 companies could slide 2%-3% due to the tariffs, the bank estimated, as each five percentage point increase in the effective US tariff rate could take earnings down 1%-2%.

Losses could be even larger if tariffs lead to financial conditions tightening, or if there's a "larger-than-expected effect" on business or consumer behavior.

"Large tariffs pose downside risk to our S&P 500 earnings estimates and return expectations. If company managements decide the absorb the higher input costs, then profit margins would be squeezed. If companies pass along the higher costs to its end customers, then sales volume may suffer," Kostin wrote.

Stock prices could also be weighed down by uncertainty swirling about Trump's economic policies. The US Economic Policy Uncertainty Index spiked to 502 on Friday, the Goldman analysts noted, which falls within the "top percentile" of Economic Policy Uncertainty readings in the last 40 years.

Economists have also warned that Trump's tariffs could stoke inflation and lead interest rates to stay higher for longer, a dynamic that could also be bearish for stocks. Trump, who has said he would lower high prices, also levied tariffs during his first term without a significant inflation increase, but his tariff plan this time around is far more wide-reaching, explaining the difference in inflation forecasts.

Goldman economists think inflationary pressures from Trump's tariffs could lead to a short-term rise in yields, which reflect interest rate expectations in the economy. But dimmed growth expectations will eventually prevent yields from seeing a "major increase" over the long term, they added.

"Combining these modeled EPS and valuation sensitivities suggests near-term downside of roughly 5% to S&P 500 fair value if the market prices the sustained implementation of the newly-announced tariffs," Goldman wrote. "In contrast, equities would fall further if investors view the latest tariff announcements as signals increasing the probability of additional escalation."

