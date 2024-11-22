Goldman Sachs: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Is A Top Growth Investor Stock

We recently made a list of Goldman Sachs’ Top Growth Investors: 34 Stocks With The Highest Investment For Growth. In this piece, we will look at where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) ranks on the list.

With the 2024 US Presidential Election having come to a close, Wall Street can now focus on the future of artificial intelligence, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut cycle, and an economy with lower inflation. As was the case during the coronavirus pandemic when historically low interest rates propelled markets to new highs only to come crashing when rates were hiked in 2022, the shifts that are currently taking place should also affect investors for the next couple of years at the very least.

Naturally, this merits a look at what professional analysts are projecting about the future. On this front, investment bank Goldman Sachs recently updated its long-term forecasts for the US stock market. In a research report titled ‘Global Strategy Paper No. 71, the bank outlined that the upgrade is necessary due to market concentration. This ‘concentration’ refers to roaring investor interest in large and mega-cap stocks primarily due to enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence.

Since the biggest technology companies are also the heaviest investors in AI, market returns have also focused on them. As an illustration, consider the performance of the flagship S&P index which is up 30.64% over the past twelve months. Now, consider the performances of Wall Street’s top AI GPU stock, the software company behind Windows, the social networking giant that owns Facebook, Jeff Bezos’ eCommerce company, and the world’s leading search engine provider. Their shares have gained roughly 192.21%, 12.66%, 69.01%, 42.44%, and 27.63% over the same period. Consequently, most mega-cap stocks have driven the market in returns.

As per Goldman, this bifurcation implies that the equal-weight flagship S&P index is likely to outperform the market cap-weighted index “by an annualized 200 bp-800 bp” over the next decade, or between 2024 and 2034. To build its argument, the bank cites historical data which also covers the dotcom boom of the late 1990s and the early 2000s. This bubble is key in understanding today’s market, as it does share some characteristics with the surge in artificial intelligence stocks following OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT and Jensen Huang’s prediction of a trillion dollars of compute capacity waiting for an upgrade.

GS points out that the equal-weight S&P tends to underperform the market weight index sharply before the trend reverses. It cites the market’s performance of the two indexes before the bubble’s ‘pop’ to point out that “the trough in 10-year relative underperformance of the equal-weight vs. cap-weight index occurred during the lead-up to the Dot Com bubble (1990-2000).” This saw the equal weight index lag the market weight index by four percentage points (pp) at the trough or the bottom. After the bottom, the differential flipped and the equal weight index led its counterpart by close to seven points (pp). As per Goldman, the four-point shortfall “has been matched during the past decade (2014-2024E) as the aggregate index has been powered by a few mega-cap Tech stocks and AI euphoria.”

Story Continues