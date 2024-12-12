Goldman Sachs Slashes Sunrise Communications Rating to 'Strong Sell'

Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) began Sunrise Communications (SNRE, Financial), coverage with a "strong sell" rating, citing concerns over the company's financial performance and growth outlook, the company said in a research note. Other analysts' previous positive views of the updated assessment differ from it.

Sunrise is well positioned in the market, and in the event of execution, "we would buy the shares", Deutsche Bank, which initiated coverage of the company on Nov. 21 with a 'Buy' rating, says. Like UBS Group, which launched coverage on the stock on Nov. 18, picking it as "Buy," it also expects favorable market trends.

By contrast, Barclays was cautious in its Nov. 18 report, giving it an "Underweight" rating. However, the analysts said Sunrise Communications' operational execution would face potential challenges.

Analysts show differing views on Sunrise Communications' performance and future direction in these conflicting assessments. Meanwhile, the shares gain attention from major names, while investor sentiment is split.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

