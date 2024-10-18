Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,753.53
    +63.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,856.69
    +15.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • DOW

    43,145.29
    -93.76 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7245
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.09
    -1.58 (-2.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,543.72
    +2,118.66 (+2.29%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.01 (-0.77%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,734.60
    +27.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,283.82
    +2.97 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    -0.0190 (-0.46%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,488.84
    +115.23 (+0.63%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.42
    -0.69 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,335.70
    -49.43 (-0.59%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,981.75
    +70.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6670
    -0.0020 (-0.30%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED AS NETFLIX EARNINGS BEAT SUPPORTS

Its profit surged to outstrip Street estimates; revenue, subscriber growth also stronger than expected

Goldman Sachs slashes 2024 European earnings growth forecast

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs slashed its 2024 annual earnings growth forecast for Europe's STOXX 600 index to 2% from 6% on Friday, citing risks from rising corporate taxes and potential trade tariffs.

An escalation in trade tariffs would knock off up to 9 percentage points from the European benchmark equity index's earnings growth in 2026, Goldman strategists said.

Additionally, rising corporate taxes in Europe, especially in France and Italy, represent a small negative for earnings, while the latest stimulus measures from China are not likely to have a meaningful near-term impact on luxury spend, strategists said.

Goldman expects the annual profit of STOXX 600 components to grow by 3% in 2025 and by 4% in 2026-2027.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper)