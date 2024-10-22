Advertisement
Canada markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,723.33
    -99.21 (-0.40%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,853.98
    -10.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • DOW

    42,931.60
    -344.31 (-0.80%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7229
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.36
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,585.90
    -2,006.53 (-2.12%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,750.30
    +11.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,239.71
    -36.38 (-1.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1820
    +0.1090 (+2.68%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,454.25
    -65.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.98
    +0.61 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,278.82
    -39.42 (-0.47%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,411.96
    -542.64 (-1.39%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6673
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     

Goldman Sachs says euro could drop 10% under Trump tariffs and tax cuts

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Euro banknotes

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has said the euro could fall as much as 10% - implying a drop below $1 from current levels - in a scenario in which Donald Trump imposes widespread tariffs and cuts domestic taxes if he wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

A 10% global tariff and 20% levy on Chinese imports, combined with the stimulus of domestic tax cuts, could cause the dollar to rally sharply and the euro to drop 8% to 10%, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Cahill said in a note on Tuesday.

The euro last traded at $1.083.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)