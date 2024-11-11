Goldman Sachs Raises Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Price Target to $41, Cites 2024 Momentum in AI Solutions but Maintains Neutral Rating

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News and Ratings Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stands against the other AI stocks in the news.

As demand for AI-powered applications grows, major tech firms are investing in alternative eneergy solutions to support data center requirements. Amazon, for instance, has committed to nuclear energy projects with X-energy and Dominion Energy, focusing on building small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet the intensive energy needs of its data centers while striving for carbon neutrality. This shift to nuclear energy is expected to help the AWS parent reach its net-zero goals by 2040 while managing the escalating power demands driven by AI and cloud services.

Meanwhile, Apple has previewed several AI enhancements, including integration with ChatGPT for more advanced on-device tasks, such as text generation and question-answering in iOS 18.1. This addition aligns with its approach to cautiously integrate AI, emphasizing user experience improvements while enhancing privacy through device-based processing. The company's developments aim to increase iPhone appeal and could impact the smartphone market by encouraging upgrades for new AI capabilities.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is an American company that specializes in software platforms for big data analytics. On November 6, Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges raised the price target on Palantir to $41 from $16 but kept a Neutral rating on the shares. The advisory has underestimated the significant momentum Palantir would see in 2024 as it applied its core technology competencies - data stitching, ontology building - to solving custom AI software challenges across enterprise customers, Goldman analysts told investors in a research note. The note added, however, that the neutral stance reflects the stock that is already pricing in significant success with AIP as it looks to do further work to better understand the durability of Palantir's competitive advantage.

