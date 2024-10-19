Goldman Sachs: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Is A Stock With High Consensus ROE

We recently looked at Goldman Sachs’ Stocks With Highest Consensus Returns: 42 Stocks With The Highest Consensus ROE. In this piece, we will look at where Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) ranks in the list.

As the fourth quarter of 2024 settles in, the narrative surrounding stocks on Wall Street is starting to shift. This is unsurprising since the beginning of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cycles stands to change economic conditions in America. These will naturally affect businesses, and cyclical stocks along with financials should see an improved outlook.

For instance, consider two reports by investment bank Morgan Stanley. One of these was released before the interest rate cut, and it covered the bank’s thoughts about the stock market and the US economy for September. The other came in October, after the rate cut. In its September report, MS laid out three scenarios for the flagship S&P index’s performance for the rest of this year. The best case scenario posits that the index would close at 5,650 points in the near term, while the “attractive” and “fair” scenarios predict a closing of 5,200 and 5,350 points, respectively. Yet, the market has outperformed even the best scenario, as its recent reading is 5,764.

The bank also shares that inflation is finally dropping in America. This fact is explained through the S&P’s second quarter earnings performance. In fact, the shifting inflationary trends have set new highs for a decade when we consider sales and earnings surprises for the index according to MS. Its data shows that when inflation was soaring in Q4 2022, the net of positive and negative EPS surprises stood in lowest quintile since businesses struggled with costs. This was despite the fact that during the same time period the net of positive and negative revenue surprises was in the 70% percentile. However, now that inflation has dropped, data for the second quarter earnings season shows that the EPS surprise was in the uppermost quintile (above 80%) while the revenue surprise had dropped to roughly 35%. This data covers the past ten years, and as a result, it illustrates the momentous shifts that the market is undergoing right now.

Since interest rates are the hottest topic on Wall Street, MS also commented on its expectations for them. At the September start, the bank posited that markets were expecting 100 basis points of cuts by 2024 end. The bank shared that it thought “this looks aggressive unless the U.S. economy has a hard landing, but this is not our base case.” With September’s 50 basis points cut out of the way, these expectations have remained unchanged as the CME Fed Watch Tool shows that for the Fed’s November and December meetings, the market has set the probabilities for a 25 basis point cut in each at 85.5% and 82.1%, respectively. These cuts are important for determining the market’s direction, as MS’ data shows that when economic activity as measured by the ISM Manufacturing Index sat at ~67 in 2010, the S&P’s 12 month total return was 30%.

Shifting gears to the October report, MS cautions that while historically equities have outperformed following the first Fed rate cut, elevated valuations, and “consensus forecasting of EPS acceleration rather than decline, equities upside after the first cut may prove more limited this cycle.” The bank’s key stock market insight from its October report comes through its comments about cyclical stocks, though. MS shares that as upward economic growth surprises softened from April through August, “sector and factor trends skewed defensive, consistent with softer economic growth.” However, this might not be the case moving forward, as shown by the Citi Global Economic Surprise Index. MS outlines that this index had bottomed out in August with a ~-25 reading, which had jumped to roughly -12 in September. This trend was mirrored in the difference between global cyclical and defensive sectors, with the reading also moving upward as the economic surprises jumped.

These factors are key when we analyze Goldman Sachs’ list of stocks with the highest expected ROE since the bank believes that stock quality will be determined by economic growth and economic rates. The bank also recently upped its 2024 closing target for the S&P to 6,000 points. This was the fourth revision of its target and a sizeable increase from the previous estimate of 5,600 points. This increase was also accompanied by optimism for the index’s earnings. GS now believes that S&P’s 2025 earnings will sit at $268, for a 4.7% revision from the previous estimate of $256. Its 2024 estimate is unchanged, though, and its value of $241 implies that earnings next year will grow by 11.2%.

As for the next 12 months, GS believes that the S&P will sit at 6,300 points, for an 8.9% growth over its recent value of 5,779. As MS’ data pointed out that EPS surprises are growing as inflation tames, Goldman is also of a similar view. This is because the bank’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin shares that the upward EPS revision is reflective of the fact that the “macro backdrop remains conducive to modest margin expansion, with prices charged outpacing input cost growth.” In a later note, the analyst outlined that “Over the past year, performance of several quality factors has tracked the broad trajectory of market views on growth and monetary policy.” Kostin added that “A positive jobs print could prompt some investors to rotate out of expensive ‘quality’ stocks into less-loved lower quality firms as the market would likely price lower odds of substantial labor market weakening.”

Our Methodology

To make our list of Goldman Sachs’ stocks with the highest consensus ROE, we used the bank’s latest list of 50 such stocks and chose those with a 5% or higher consensus ROE.

For these stocks, we also mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A senior manager studying a market index alongside a team of young stock market analysts.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Consensus ROE: 6%

Number of Hedge Fund Investors in Q2 2024: 40

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is a specialty building products company. The firm makes and sells tiles, roofing, and flooring products. Consequently, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s fate is tied to the broader construction industry. This sector thrives when interest rates are low as building companies are able to undertake ambitious construction projects. Yet, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has remained a standout in the industry as its stock is up 51% year to date. These gains come on the back of a 28% jump in July after the building products company’s second quarter earnings emphasized tight management cost control. During the quarter, while Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s revenue dropped by 5.1% to $2.8 billion, its earnings per share grew by 9% annually and beat analyst estimates. Management added that the firm should recognize $25 million in additional cost savings this year.

Ariel Investments mentioned Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“In contrast, manufacturer and distributor of floorcovering products, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) underperformed this quarter, as consumer demand and pricing remain under pressure due to secular headwinds in the housing market. In a difficult environment, management is successfully executing on cost savings and productivity initiatives, while also preparing the business for share gains as demand recovers. In our view, MHK’s healthy balance sheet and progress managing through economic cycles position the company to benefit from long-term growth in residential remodeling, new home construction and commercial projects.”

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.